Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 43,422 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter worth $1,103,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,428 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $51.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $437.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $55.66.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

