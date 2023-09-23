Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCP. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 269.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0584 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

