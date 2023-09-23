Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 16,397 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,979 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 16,397 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after buying an additional 182,997 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 42,619 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

