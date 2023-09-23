Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,087 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sinecera Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VDE stock opened at $125.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.51 and its 200 day moving average is $116.36. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $97.60 and a 12-month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

