Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 71,290 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,290 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $10,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 71,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 39,763 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $40.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.