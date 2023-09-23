Cancer Genetics (CGIX) and The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Free Report) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cancer Genetics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Cancer Genetics has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cancer Genetics’ competitors have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cancer Genetics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancer Genetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cancer Genetics Competitors 192 1102 1900 27 2.55

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Medical Laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 43.42%. Given Cancer Genetics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cancer Genetics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Cancer Genetics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Genetics $6.33 million N/A -0.07 Cancer Genetics Competitors $982.22 million -$112.03 million 1.00

Cancer Genetics’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cancer Genetics. Cancer Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cancer Genetics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Genetics N/A N/A N/A Cancer Genetics Competitors -1,314.99% -363.40% -38.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Cancer Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Medical Laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Cancer Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Medical Laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cancer Genetics competitors beat Cancer Genetics on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The firm’s central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Its programs are focused on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome, CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders, and familial Parkinson’s Disease. The company was founded on April 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ.

