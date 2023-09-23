Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered Carrier Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $52.87 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,467,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,834,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 405,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.