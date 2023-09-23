Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.76

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and traded as low as $5.26. Cementos Argos shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 350 shares traded.

Cementos Argos Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.

Cementos Argos Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

