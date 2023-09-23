Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.36.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $199.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $181.22 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.20.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total transaction of $318,530.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total transaction of $318,530.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

