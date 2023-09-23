Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Cut to $256.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $267.00 to $256.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.36.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $199.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.20. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

