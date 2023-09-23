Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $550.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $450.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $565.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $506.68.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock opened at $445.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.35. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $457.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $1,990,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $14,176,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Charter Communications by 390.0% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $445,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

