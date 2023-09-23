Chatham Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $175.27 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.51. The company has a market cap of $241.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

