Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases 14,610 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.8% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,652 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 99,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 111,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,565 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 44,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.57 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $217.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

