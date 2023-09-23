Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lifted by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 216,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at $458,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $166.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $310.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.28. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.