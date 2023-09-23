Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.9% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $458,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 12.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 67.5% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $166.24 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.28. The company has a market cap of $310.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

