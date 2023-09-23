Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

V stock opened at $234.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The firm has a market cap of $437.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

