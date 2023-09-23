Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $213.08 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

