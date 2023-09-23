Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

CDTX stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $92.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 67.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cidara Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,337.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 51,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 449,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 300,303 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 61,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 292,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 220,005 shares in the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Articles

