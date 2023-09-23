Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.67.

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.02 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 67.95%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,602 shares in the company, valued at $318,337.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 247.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 33.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 51,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

