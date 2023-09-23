Citigroup Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $144.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.45.

EOG opened at $122.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

