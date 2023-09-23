Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.04

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 1006059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares set a $4.25 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

The stock has a market cap of $805.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.04 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The business's revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,033,000 after purchasing an additional 170,671,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,638,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,848 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Coeur Mining by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,040,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035,506 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,870,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,476,000 after purchasing an additional 958,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

