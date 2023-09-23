Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.23.

NYSE:CL opened at $72.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,474,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

