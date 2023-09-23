Collective Family Office LLC Sells 403 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

AMZN opened at $129.12 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.22.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

