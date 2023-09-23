Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $807.39 million, a PE ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 565.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 73.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 46,524 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 50.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

