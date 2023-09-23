Comparing Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Free Report) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Impel Pharmaceuticals and Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impel Pharmaceuticals -480.74% N/A -120.77% Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A -102.98% -79.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Impel Pharmaceuticals and Hepion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impel Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Impel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 3,524.52%. Given Impel Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Impel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

73.9% of Impel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Impel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Impel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Impel Pharmaceuticals and Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impel Pharmaceuticals $12.65 million 1.02 -$106.31 million ($3.86) -0.14 Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$42.20 million ($11.80) -0.43

Hepion Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Impel Pharmaceuticals. Hepion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Impel Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Impel Pharmaceuticals beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impel Pharmaceuticals

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine. Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was formerly known as Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2022. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms. The company was formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2019. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

