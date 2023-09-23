Congress Park Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.8% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,476,239 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META opened at $299.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $769.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

