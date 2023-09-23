Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $19.87 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 17.1% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,941. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $139.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.87 and a 200-day moving average of $118.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

