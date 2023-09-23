Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 311 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $345,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,639 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.