Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 311 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $345,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,639 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.02.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 35.00%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
