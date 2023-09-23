Consolidated Capital Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 2.0% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $244.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $777.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

