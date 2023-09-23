Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Constellation Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $273.14.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $256.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.01. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,938,000. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,820,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

