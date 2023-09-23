Constitution Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Constitution Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,271,705,000 after buying an additional 1,499,107 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,941. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $139.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

