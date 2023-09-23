Contrasting Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) & First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Aramark has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Watch Restaurant Group and Aramark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Aramark 1 4 6 0 2.45

Profitability

First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.32%. Aramark has a consensus target price of $43.92, indicating a potential upside of 21.79%. Given Aramark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aramark is more favorable than First Watch Restaurant Group.

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Aramark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group 2.11% 3.18% 1.51% Aramark 2.97% 12.59% 2.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Aramark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $730.16 million 1.46 $6.91 million $0.27 66.30 Aramark $16.33 billion 0.58 $194.48 million $2.07 17.42

Aramark has higher revenue and earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group. Aramark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Aramark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aramark beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, payment, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Further, the company offers correctional food; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. Additionally, it provides design, sourcing and manufacturing, delivery, cleaning, maintenance, and marketing services for uniforms and accessories; provides managed restroom services; work clothing, outerwear, and item related services that include mats, towels, linens, and first aid supplies. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

