Cornelius Boone Sells 4,891 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

eBay Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. eBay’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 46.0% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 72,528 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $3,857,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $50,170,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 293.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 24,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

