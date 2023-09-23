Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,917 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $217.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

