Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 136,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $455.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $481.25 and a 200 day moving average of $465.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

