Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FDX opened at $261.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.14. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.