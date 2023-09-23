Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $166.24 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.52 and its 200 day moving average is $160.28. The company has a market cap of $310.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

