CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.54.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $162.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.51, a PEG ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $181.84.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,067,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,583 shares of company stock worth $52,502,692 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $1,177,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.