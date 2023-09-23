D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $186.48

Shares of D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.48 ($2.31) and traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.17). D4t4 Solutions shares last traded at GBX 176.50 ($2.19), with a volume of 54,905 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on D4t4 Solutions from GBX 345 ($4.27) to GBX 330 ($4.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on D4t4 Solutions from GBX 345 ($4.27) to GBX 330 ($4.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on D4T4
D4t4 Solutions Price Performance
D4t4 Solutions Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This is a boost from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.88. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. D4t4 Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.
About D4t4 Solutions
D4t4 Solutions Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than D4t4 Solutions
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Receive News & Ratings for D4t4 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D4t4 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.