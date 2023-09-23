D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $186.48

Shares of D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.48 ($2.31) and traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.17). D4t4 Solutions shares last traded at GBX 176.50 ($2.19), with a volume of 54,905 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on D4t4 Solutions from GBX 345 ($4.27) to GBX 330 ($4.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on D4t4 Solutions from GBX 345 ($4.27) to GBX 330 ($4.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 186.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 190.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,530.00, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This is a boost from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.88. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. D4t4 Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

D4t4 Solutions Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

