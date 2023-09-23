Daniel R. Omstead Acquires 9,500 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Stock

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 9,500 shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,860.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 168,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,051.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HQH stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 157,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $277,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 12.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

