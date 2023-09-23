Daniel R. Omstead Acquires 9,500 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Stock

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 9,500 shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,860.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 168,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,051.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
HQH stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $19.60.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%.
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
