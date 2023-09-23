Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.55-$8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Darden Restaurants also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.55-8.85 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.42. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $173.06.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Darden Restaurants

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,363,023.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,363,023.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $5,612,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,866,906.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.9% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.