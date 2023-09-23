Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.55-8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78. Darden Restaurants also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $8.55-$8.85 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $143.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.79 and its 200-day moving average is $157.42. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $5,612,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,866,906.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $5,612,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,866,906.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

