Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $129.12 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.22.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

