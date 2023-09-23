Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Price Target to GBX 210

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 220 ($2.73) to GBX 210 ($2.60) in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CYBBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.73) to GBX 225 ($2.79) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 175 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.23) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 400 ($4.95) to GBX 250 ($3.10) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.28) to GBX 200 ($2.48) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($2.85) to GBX 210 ($2.60) in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.86.

CYBBF opened at $2.15 on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

