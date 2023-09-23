Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Position Lessened by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,635 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.96% of Digital Turbine worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after acquiring an additional 843,856 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,408,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after acquiring an additional 968,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,480,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,015,000 after acquiring an additional 267,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,428,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after acquiring an additional 287,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 20,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,264,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Turbine Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $619.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $146.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.