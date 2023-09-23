Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Trimmed by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,615,000 after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,386,000 after buying an additional 1,452,811 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,023,000 after buying an additional 293,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $340,672,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.19. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.04 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

