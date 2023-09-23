Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Purchases 54 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Home Depot by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $305.73 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.71.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.47.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

