Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $77.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

