DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,010 shares in the company, valued at $11,194,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,476,239. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $299.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.94. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $769.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

