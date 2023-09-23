Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.98.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE LPG opened at $29.39 on Friday. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $111.56 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 46.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $2,901,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $2,901,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,700 shares of company stock worth $7,160,748. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,188,000 after acquiring an additional 105,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 46,925 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,749 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.